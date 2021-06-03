The sixth season already has a tentative premiere date

Share

Sadly, the Peaky Blinders series will end with its sixth season. But to the happiness of the fans, delivery is getting closer and closer.

The hit series Peaky Blinders is gearing up to return to the Netflix small screen. It will do so with its sixth season, which will be the last. Filming ended amidst the memories of the late actress Helen McCrory, and unsurprisingly, the production is already working on final adjustments for the release. Although an official date has not yet been announced, there is already talk of a tentative date for the launch of the new episodes.

After a hiatus of almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series team was finally able to finish filming the episodes of the latest installment. In January the filming was resumed and the six chapters that will finalize the story have already been recorded. In addition, the creator of the show, Steven Knight, announced earlier this year that the final closure of the story will be in a movie.

When could the final season come?

After having finished filming in the UK, speculation has already begun when the sixth season of Peaky Blinders could arrive on Netflix. In this way, the Geo News site ventured to give an attempt. According to some unofficial reports, the next season of the show will premiere in the last week of September 2021.

Director Anthony Byrne had anticipated that post-production will take months, so the indicated deadlines would be reached. However, if the time that elapsed between the end of filming and the premiere of season 5 (with the same number of episodes) is taken into account, the wait will be much longer: only in May 2022 would the next chapters arrive .

