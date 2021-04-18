The sixth of LaLiga will play the Europa League and Sevilla could play the Spanish Super Cup

04/18/2021 at 10:54 AM CEST

The achievement of the Copa del Rey title by Fútbol Club Barcelona has several immediate consequences in the league classification. The most immediate to the two teams in the Europa League.

As we anticipated this week in SPORT, Spain has 4 places in the Champions League, 2 in the Europa League and one in the Conference League.

In the case of the Europa League, one proceeds for the fifth in the League and another for the Copa del Rey. But since it is Barcelona who awards it, and being practically classified for the Champions League, This place does not go to the Cup runners-up, such as Athletic Club de Bilbao, but to sixth in the League, allowing the seventh to go to the Conference Cup. Then from now on the seventh place also has a prize. Betis is sixth in the current classification and it is Villarreal who occupies this seventh position in the table.

But even Spain could have an eighth European place, as we already have in SPORT, as long as the yellow team wins the Europa League and does not qualify among the top seven. In this case there would be five places in the Champions League, two in the Europa League and one in the Conference League. In the case of being in the first seven classified, the place in the Europa League would go to a European League with a lower coefficient.

Sevilla would go to the Spanish Super Cup next year if Barcelona is second or first in the League

But the cup title opens the door to another option and that affects the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona and Athletic are the first two teams of the next edition of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup as Cup finalists. Edition that, as announced by the RFEF, the intention is to be able to contest it again in Saudi Arabia within the agreement signed by three editions.

Thus, Athletic Club de Bilbao and Fútbol Club Barcelona will be present in this third edition under the “Final Four” format launched by the RFEF. And the Barça team will be present at all three.

But now we need to know the other two teams invited to this federation tournament that will emerge from the final result of the league classification. According to the competition rules, It will be the winner of the League and the runner-up this season 2021-2022 who will accompany the Catalans and Basques.

As of today, Atlético and Real Madrid would be the other two teams. But it could be the case that Fútbol Club Barcelona finished second or first in the league tournament. And in that case, and considering what happened already in this edition, It would be necessary to look for a fifth team that would come out of the Copa del Rey semifinalists with the best record. This was the criterion used in the first edition where the Barcelona Football Club was awarded the League and was runner-up in the Copa del Rey. On that occasion it was Real Madrid who went to Saudi Arabia. In this case, it would be Sevilla who would initially occupy this place given the Andalusian team’s history and considering that Levante was the other team that accompanied Athletic and Barcelona.