The Sixth Night: Csar Carballo: “There will be hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU throughout Spain”

Updated 07/18/2021 – 19:09

The doctor and emergency physician Csar Carballo has been this Saturday in ‘The Sixth Night’, where he recalled what he said on August 8 of last year, when Spain was slowly recovering from the impact of the first wave of Covid-19, and has compared it with the situation that is occurring today, where the fifth wave is hitting our country hard. “The fifth wave has caught us off guard again after having already experienced four waves and is reaching record data”, has highlighted Iaki Lopez, the presenter of the space that is broadcast on Saturday nights in La Sexta.

“A year later we are with the same strategy, only that it is true that we have vaccines. But it is that between the vaccine and the curfew, we do not have any other strategy for this”, Dr. Csar Carballo has underlined. “With this strategy, in the end, the one that holds the stick is the health system, it is that there is nothing between vaccination and people coming to the hospital. We do not have an efficient test or tracking strategy. There is none. that end up holding the stick are the health workers. And again, with this percentage that we have of infected, there will be hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU throughout the national territory “, The deputy of the emergency service of the Ramn y Cajal University Hospital and vice president of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine of Madrid has stood out.