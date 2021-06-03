The Sixers respond without Embiid: Curry emerges already semifinals

Before the game, Philadelphia received the worst possible news at the worst possible time. A cruel combination, which no one wishes for even the worst of their enemies, but which this season is becoming routine. Joel Embiid, after being evaluated, confirmed some forecasts that are not yet exact, but that do not invite optimism. Tear in the meniscus and daily evaluation, hoping to have it as soon as possible. After the game, Doc Rivers was confident of getting him back before the end of the playoffs. A very wide waiting range. In the long run, obvious concerns. In the short, also: possibility of closing the series in five games, at home and without tempting luck. Mission accomplished (129-112). Defense and equipment at the height of the circumstances. Ability to sustain a suffocating first half and definitive explosion in the second. Performance at the height demanded and the semi-finals of the East in hand. Atlanta Hawks, next rival.

It was coming from the hack to Ben Simmons and granting a victory that consisted of few forecasts. New leaders were needed and emerged. Simmons himself, as expected, was one of them. Third triple-double for point guard in playoffs, with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and 5 of 8 trips to the line successfully resolved. Also Tobias Harris (28 + 9 + 6), who maintains his best version, more timely than ever, and Seth Curry, taking the illusion of the final phase home in the absence of his older brother. High score of his career in the postseason, with 30 points and 3 of 6 on triples. Leading role also for Dwight Howard, with fewer minutes than expected in the absence of the Cameroonian pivot, but very productive. Points (12), rebounds (8) and, above all, intimidation (3 blocks) at key moments, at the beginning of a second half that meant the beginning of the end for the visitors.

The injuries, the damn injuries, which have been a constant throughout the season, have also been in the series. By way of cruel microcosm, by way of subtracting spectacle from a fight that, although it was expected unequal, promised a lot. The speed, the arrogance, the madness of Washington in the face of the remodeled Philadelphia system, which continues to work from its inner gears, but which has added a perimeter game that was crying out for (and that today, Curry, has been in charge of demonstrating by what). Both the one and the other have been affected in some way. The Wizards, after their agonizing season, arrived, play-in through, with their main offensive beacon touched. The second highest scorer of the competition, a Bradley Beal that, for much of the course, until the final sprint, looked like a high-end car in the worst of the parking lots. He says goodbye to the season with a performance at the height (32 + 7 + 5) and with a score above 30 points that has become his daily bread.

Historic opportunity awaiting the leader

And he was joined by Westbrook, Oscar Robertson’s heir to the triple-double throne, the MVP who has claimed for the umpteenth time, although it sounds like an oxymoron. Ankle sprain, again, in an inconvenient situation. With pain as sorrow and pride as a recipe, they have endured to the end, seeing how other teammates, a Davis Bertans also unlucky in performance, stayed by the way: four to six weeks out for a strain in the right calf. Russell, again, on the edge of his routine. 24 + 8 + 10 accompanied by a great Rui Hachimura (21 + 6 + 2), one of the best news for the Wizards this season; but not enough to stop the Pennsylvanians at the critical moment. If the second half started with the reflection of the first, with a 65-66, the third quarter ended with a serious warning, 103-94, and the beginning of the last with the sentence, until the final difference of 17 points. Enough to leave the Russell and Bradley desolate, with faces of circumstances on the bench and without playing the final minutes. The second, to make matters worse, without ensuring his long-term continuity in the franchise and declaring that he was confident of reaching a seventh game.

On the other hand, Embiid, Joel Embiid, MVP candidate and, surely, favorite of not having been injured in a moment of extreme plenitude. Like now, just after crushing the rival, his audience (hands to his ears and finger on his lips) and, apparently, to the tie. Injury to the right knee, after only eleven minutes of the game, and the whole of Philadelphia to tremble. The NBA, in general, to shake. Nobody likes to miss out on such a player. 36 points and 8 rebounds that, obviously, were going to be missed and that were needed to avoid that defeat that he had until today. And, for many moments, it seemed that history could repeat itself. It seemed that, again, the day was going to be missed. Until a few minutes before the break, control on the scoreboard of the Wizards, who successfully managed an advantage of around five points. With mastery, too. With his fast pace and hit from a medium distance shot that is missed. No formalities, but nothing to think about defeat. The pull at the beginning of the second quarter became insurmountable and, as the minutes passed, and the advantage increased, the head returned to Embiid. The Allen Iversons, Dikembe Mutombo … Those wonderful 2000s. That remembered 2001. The last Finals, long-awaited sensations that seem close. Enough that Embiid could catch up with them.