The six villains that could appear in Spider-Man: No way home

They may not call them “the sinister six” but there will be a group of powerful villains in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since it started shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home there have been a lot of rumors about the appearance of many characters. From versions of Peter parker from Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire, until the surprise cameo of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Carlie Cox). But for now they have only confirmed the appearance Jamie foxx What Electro Y Alfred Molina What Doctor Octopus.

The team of six villains that we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home could be made up of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin from Willem dafoe, who would have the role of leader, they will also accompany him Electro (Jamie Foxx) Y Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), which as we have already commented have been confirmed, but they will be joined Sandman, Rhino Y Lizard. These last three will be reset, so it is not expected to be able to see Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), Paul giamatti (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man) repeating his characters. Although this surprise should not be ruled out, since rumors of all kinds have appeared regarding them.

The title of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, is not supposed to refer to Peter parker lost by the multiverse and wanting to return to his Earth, but it will be the villains who will come and get trapped in this reality.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), so Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has legal problems since Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) He accused him of his death and revealed his true identity. So the hero will try to solve the situation with “magic”. But this will alter the realities bringing different villains that will team up to finish him off. Fortunately, you can count on the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Since they finished filming a while ago, hopefully they will show us the first trailer soon. Since the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the movies of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.