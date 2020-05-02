© CARL RECINE (REUTERS)

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, there are now a total of six vaccines that have begun to be tested in humans seeking a cure.

The world is gathered against a common enemy, the coronavirus. Because of this, scientists from different countries They are researching more about the virus in search of a vaccine that can allow everyone to return to normal.

Until Friday May 1, 2020, six vaccines have been tested precisely in different parts of the world, where the United States and China seem to be closer to getting that vaccine that can give stability to everyone.

The six vaccines tested

Vaccine mRNA-1273-Moderna Therapeutics (USA)

This vaccine being tested by Moderna, a biotech company located in the state of Massachusetts, it is based on messenger RNA or messenger ribonucleic acid. It requires injecting a small segment of the virus’s genetic code, and the virus is expected to elicit a response from the immune system to fight infection.

INO-4800 vaccine – Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)

The vaccine created by Inovio, a company located in the state of Pennsylvania, is based on a new research strategy. This is focused on a direct injection of DNA through a plasmid so that the patient’s cells produce antibodies.

AD5-nCoV Vaccine – CanSino Biologics (China)

The Chinese biotech company CanSino Biologics, in collaboration with the Institute of Biotechnology and the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences, he also did his essay. It uses a non-replicating version of an adenovirus, the virus that causes the common cold, as a vector.

LV-SMENP-DC vaccine (China)

This vaccine made by the Shenzhen Genoimmune Medical Institute, It is focused on the use of dendritic cells modified with lentiviral vectors.

Inactivated Virus Vaccine (China)

The Wuhan Institute for Biological Products, subordinate to the National Pharmaceutical Group of China, Sinopharm, also is working to find a vaccine. The inactivated virus vaccine requires producing virus particles in reactors and then purifying those viruses so that they lose their ability to get sick.

ChAdOx1 Vaccine – Jenner Institute, University of Oxford (UK)

The Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford is testing the ChAfOx1 vaccine in humans, which is a recombinant that uses as a vector an attenuated version of a chimpanzee adenovirus that has been modified so that it does not reproduce in humans, this in order to generate a virus that is not harmful, but that when having the coronavirus protein, it generates an immune response.