The stoppage due to the coronavirus does not imply that you do not work in clubs. Atlético de Madrid is one of those already working on planning next season despite the fact that this season has not yet come to an end. In those, when it comes to making the template of the future, in offices they probe the market in search of six reinforcements, and they already handle several proper names for those positions.

Starting with the goal, Antonio Adam contract ends and everything indicates that he will not continue to be the substitute for Oblak. Eibar’s goal Dmitrovic, the portuguese José Sá (Olympiakos) or the young German Nübel (Schalke 04) These are some of the options that are being studied by the sports officials from Rojiblancos. A level left back will also be necessary, as is being demonstrated this season, Saúl coming to play in that position despite not being his natural position. Like among others Tagliafico, from Ajax, and Estupiñán, on loan from Watford in Osasuna.

Cholo wants reinforcements

Likewise, Simeone wants another guarantee center. Felipe has proven to be a more than reliable defender, but with the rest there are doubts, hence the market is being probed for defenses. Salisu, Diego Carlos or Djené are some of the options, all of them shining in the Santander League. The other three signings that Atlético de Madrid works on are to reinforce the attack.

James Rodriguez It is an option for mattresses for a long time. Jorge Mendes has a good relationship with the club and the Colombian must seek a way out in the summer. In addition, Real Madrid must lower its claims. Another height reinforcement would be Ocampos, attacker who is dazzling at Sevilla in his first season in Spain. However, his signing would be expensive and the club will have to fight with competitors of greater economic power. Finally there is the dilemma of the center forward. Simeone wants another reference nine and in the winter market the arrival of Cavani, which is still an option with other rams like Milik or Alfredo Morelos.