The six players of the parallel bubble are in Valencia

06/14/2021 at 11:17 AM CEST

The Spanish players, Belén Arrojo, Irati Etxarri, Laia Flores, Leticia Romero, Ángela Salvadores and Andrea Vilaror, they are already available to coach Lucas Modelo in a bubble in Valencia. The positive of Alba Torrens and Tamara Abalde in Covid-19 five days after the start of the Eurobasket has set off the alarms within the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB).

The parallel development of the concentration of the women’s team starts next Thursday, June 17 and it has all the members with whom the FEB had been working in recent days. Spain, in group A together with Sweden, Belarus and Slovakia, will make their debut against the Belarusians from 9:00 p.m..

The FEB sports director, Jose Ignacio Hernandez, highlighted the commitment of those affected: “We thank these players for the predisposition, enthusiasm and commitment they have shown from the moment we called them. With their response, the commitment to the Selection of Spanish players has been demonstrated once again”.

Along these lines, the man from Salamanca has valued this parallel bubble positively: “If the situation requires it, all six are available to coach Lucas Mondelo. It is a group made up of some players who have already been part of the team in previous championships, others who have been part of this same call and others who may be in the future with the absolute“.

The group of players that make up this parallel bubble is the following:

Belén Arrrojo (Lointek Gernika)Irati Etxarri (Cadí La Seu)Laia Flores (Spar Girona)Leticia Romero (Valencia Basket)Angela Salvadores (Valencia Basket)Andrea Vilaró (Perfumerías Avenida)