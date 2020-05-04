coronavirus they must meet six conditions. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that before countries lift the coronavirus blockade they must meet six conditions.

In a document published Tuesday, the international body said that the first thing of all is that the transmission is controlled.

The second condition that must be met is the ability to detect, apply tests, isolate and treat each case, as well as trace their contacts, he added.

Third, he said the risk of outbreaks had to be minimized in special settings such as health centers and nursing homes.

The fourth condition is that preventive measures are implemented in workplaces, schools and other places where people must go.

Spain has allowed some non-essential employees to return to work. (.)

The fifth condition is that import risk can be managed, and the sixth is that communities are fully educated, committed, and trained to adjust to the “new normal.”

On Wednesday, the WHO also reported that countries that are easing restrictions should wait at least two weeks to assess the impact of these changes, before continuing the de-escalation.

Right now, some of the countries most affected by the virus are considering removing the blockade and starting the transition process to resume normal life.

The WHO update says those steps should be taken gradually, with time to assess their impact before taking the next step.

He indicated: “To reduce the risk of new outbreaks occurring, measures should be phased and phased in based on an assessment of the epidemiological risks and socio-economic benefits of removing restrictions in workplaces, educational institutions and social activities…

“Ideally, at least two weeks (corresponding to the COVID-19 incubation period) should elapse between each phase of the transition, so that there is sufficient time to understand the risk of new outbreaks and respond appropriately.”

He warned that “the risk of reintroduction and resurgence of the disease will persist.”

United States President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will suspend funding for WHO for his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO’s special envoy for the outbreak, David Nabarro, said any recrimination should be left for later, once the virus has been defeated.

He added: “If in this process you declare that you are going to withdraw funds or make other comments about WHO, remember that it is not only about WHO, but the entire public health community that is now involved.”