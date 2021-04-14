“The situation of Spanish football is not good but neither is it catastrophic”

04/14/2021 at 1:19 PM CEST

Efe

The president of the Professional Football League, Javier Tebas, has indicated that the situation of Spanish football “is not good” but that “it is not catastrophic either.” “The situation is worrying, but not so much“, he added in a conference held at the ADEA Forum (Association of managers and executives of Aragon) in Zaragoza. Tebas, has pointed out that unlike other European leagues, the Spanish has not asked for aid, or postponements, or bailouts.

“The reduction in player salaries has been important for this. I think that of this pandemic the Spanish League is the one that is going to turn out less badly compared to the others,” he added. Tebas has advanced that Spanish football will stop earning 2,000 million this season and that the net loss will be one billion as of September 30.

“Of those billion, 750 have been financed by banks or investment fundsThe latter, the majority based in London, and the rest have been done by the clubs pulling their box, “he explained. He also stressed that the situation that has generated the pandemic” has affected the big clubs more due to the decrease in box office revenue because it has been proportionally higher than other smaller clubs. “

The leader has revealed that last season there were “pressures of all kinds” to finish the competition early or not to start it with the issue of relegation as a backdrop. “We had proposals from 28 Second and 24 First teams that were given by the situation in the classification. The proposals came based on that,” he said.

On the possibility of return of the public to the stadiums He stressed that LaLiga and the clubs are prepared for the public to return “tomorrow”, but he has clarified that in amounts that would represent 20 or 30% of the stadium capacity. However, he has reflected and pointed out that they are “puzzled” by some events that are happening in the world of sports: “in Badajoz there were 7000 spectators, we have lived concerts and this is an anachronistic fact. There have been pavilions in which an Asobal match has been played with an audience and hours later an ACB match without an audience. It’s an inconsistency. “

The president of the LFP has declared that he has not met with the new Secretary of State for Sports, José Manuel Franco, but that he had spoken with him by phone. “There is a working group for the return to the stadiums. I hope that in the last league games we can see the public in a proportional part,” he said.

Thebes has argued that LaLiga’s DNA is “economic control”, that makes them strong, and that the clubs fulfill. “That makes the financial sector trust us. In the pandemic, they were concerned about whether we were going to compete or not. There are more than twenty financial organizations in the money lending group,” he mentioned. The LFP president believes that the volume of transfers between clubs will move less next summer: “They have already been lower in winter. There may be occasional and exceptional operations, but globally it will decrease. There will be exchanges of players. It’s going to be lower than last year. “

With regard to possible movements to try to buy Spanish clubs, he has recognized that they exist, but that one must “be careful” because buyers “may want to take advantage of the crisis.” Thebes has made public that the number of PCR tests carried out so far reaches 140,000 for 5,672 serological tests, while 194,000 antigens have been performed.

About him counting of votes in the elections to the AFE has been ironic and has commented that it gives “for a Netflix series that is good” but that he did not know if the series was “comedy or suspense”.