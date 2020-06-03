Since 2018, when he was diagnosed with acute leukemia, the adolescent Ángel Gabriel Martínez had not felt as much fear as today with the coronavirus pandemic.

This 16-year-old minor, originally from Managua, Nicaragua, has a lucid mind and with a lot of information about the health emergency that is experienced worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and affirms that he fears for the current situation in the country.

Martínez is one of the more than 1,500 children and adolescents who are vulnerable in Nicaragua, according to the association that fights childhood cancer in Nicaragua, Conanca.

This young man attends a hospital in Managua that has been assigned to minors with cancer at least once a month to undergo chemotherapy that has kept him stable since the disease was detected.

“I’m a little bit worried. You do not expect to find yourself in this situation and the truth is that I am afraid of getting the virus because I know how fatal it would be. It would be a certain death for me, ”says this young man, aware that he is a high-risk patient and therefore must redouble his security measures.

When the first case of coronavirus was reported in Nicaragua for more than two months, Ángel’s family made the decision not to let him go to school because it represented a risk to his health due to exposure to contagion, despite the fact that educational authorities refused to suspend classes.

This family also took strong measures at home, such as not receiving visits and social distancing from other people and close friends.

The isolation has been somewhat distressing for Ángel Martínez and he told La Voz de América that his only distraction that made him forget how stormy chemotherapy was his classes.

“Stopping going to class has been the most difficult thing. At the beginning I felt overwhelmed to be locked up at home, but I started working on tasks from home and I am distracted, but I have not adapted, “he admits.

Stronger measures must be taken

Amalia Frech, founder and president of Conanca told the VOA that the situation of children with cancer in Nicaragua puts them in a very vulnerable position.

“From the moment he is diagnosed with cancer, he is already a child at risk, but precisely the family members are taught to reinforce their care measures, personal hygiene measures that we all know and that children need to have better results in their treatment Frech notes.

The state should have had a plan

The renowned Nicaraguan epidemiologist and founder of the Ministry of Health Leonel Argüello suggests that for this type of patient a protection plan must be drawn up by the State with stronger policies to protect minors.

“Anyone with a chronic illness is more likely to get complicated than others. What should have been done in this country is to organize it and if it has not been done, you can organize a way where you do not expose the patient much, “says Argüello.

Argüello suggests that chemotherapies should be applied in a place other than a public hospital, since according to independent medical organizations they are saturated with COVID-19 cases.

“They can be treated elsewhere, at a distance or with well-defined schedules to avoid crowding or to assess cases. There are cases that can wait, each case has a specific situation for its treating doctor, “suggests Argüello.

The Coordinadora De La Niñez Nicaragua, CODENI, points out that well-coordinated government policies are also needed to avoid putting cancer patients and minors in high risk.

Jorge Mendoza, CODENI representative, regrets that he has already made efforts before the government of President Daniel Ortega.

“As on five occasions that we have made public and written calls, particularly to the Ministry of Education, requesting the suspension of classes and they have been ignored,” regrets Mendoza.

According to CODENI, the suspension of classes in a highly vulnerable country like Nicaragua should be an imperative, since the national educational system does not have the necessary conditions to ensure the prevention of minors against COVID-19.

CODENI records that 42% of Nicaraguan schools do not have potable water and 48% of educational institutions lack sanitary facilities.

“If the main prevention measure is handwashing, how will these children do it?” Asks CODENI.

On the other hand, they affirm that certain protection measures must be assessed depending on the level of vulnerability that patients are under.

“Children with cancer should be immediately out of class and assigned work guides that allow them to develop the necessary learning process,” insists the organization.

Gema Martínez, the mother of Ángel Gabriel, feels that she is between a rock and a hard place in the current situation and affirms that if her son does not go to therapy she runs the risk of a relapse due to the type of leukemia he has.

Meanwhile, the young man is confident that he will survive this situation and will be able to study the medical career he always dreamed of.

