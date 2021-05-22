“The situation in which I had to live is difficult, as they despised me …”

05/22/2021

On at 20:25 CEST

If Atlético has won this league it has been, in part, thanks to the invaluable contribution of Luis Suárez, who has become the team’s top scorer after FC Barcelona practically gave him away last season. Thus, after having definitively confirmed the League by beating Valladolid with a goal of his own., the Uruguayan burst into tears and approached the ‘Movistar +’ microphones visibly moved.

“Many things go through my head. After the situation that I had to live. How they looked down on me. Atlético opened the doors for me. That’s why I will always be grateful to this great club for trusting me. I remember my wife , of my children, who have suffered with me on a daily basis, “said the Uruguayan forward.

Luis Suárez wanted to vindicate himself, to show that he still had goals and rope left for a while and he has done so in this Atlético de Madrid. “There are my statistics. Five out of seven leagues. There is Luis Suárez & rdquor ;, he sentenced. He wanted to talk after being champion of the League. Deserved for the rojiblanco team in the overall calculation of the season.