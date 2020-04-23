The stoppage of football was difficult for everyone. In China, one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, it was no different. In conversation with THROW!, striker Fernandinho, ex-Grêmio and Flamengo, but who plays today at Chongqing Dangdai, explained how he is keeping up to keep in shape.

– The fact that you are training at home on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, taking proper care, is not the same thing as training at your club, but it is what we can do. I maintain the routine with some necessary equipment so that I can do what the fitness coach at Chongqing has been asking for. We have the assistance of all the physical preparation so that we can be as close as possible to the ideal physical condition so that we can act in the return of the championships.

Fernandinho also spoke about the situation in China, which he said has already improved.

– The situation today is much more comfortable than at the beginning of the year. Other countries are experiencing more complicated times. We are all hoping that this complicated moment will pass.

Regarding the return of the championships, the attacker is cautious. But, according to the player, soon the championships must be resumed.

– It is very difficult to predict a time. We are rooting for everything to return to normal and we can resume our routine, work, training, games. It’s pretty complicated. No athlete likes to stay that way. It is a specific case, so we have to be careful to help each other. The best way is to take the necessary precautions, precautions, following the Ministry of Health. Thus, we can help people in need. I believe that the championships will soon return not only in China, but around the world. 2020 will not be an easy year, but we will overcome it and we will come out of it blessedly.

