Harry Ambrose’s psychological torture will spread over another season. After investigating the impossible crimes surrounding Jessica Biel, Carrie Coon, and Matt Bomer, The protagonist of ‘The Sinner’ will face a new challenge that will test his mental strength in a fourth season that has already received the green light from the USA Network.

Bill Pullman in ‘The Sinner’

At the moment, as Deadline indicates, it is unknown who will collect the witness from Bomer, who was the epicenter of the mystery of a third installment more atypical than usual. Instead of showing inexplicable homicides, the last season, released in the United States last February, charged against the reverie of the American dream, pushing Bomer and his ideal family to the limit.

In Spain, the first two sets of episodes have been seen on Netflix, and the third will be no exception, since it will land on the streaming platform next Friday, June 19. For its part, the recently announced fourth season is scheduled to premiere in 2021. At its controls will be once again the showrunner and creator Derek Simonds, while Biel will continue to be involved as executive producer and Bill Pullman will repeat as the protagonist.

Turn to reality

The outcomes of ‘Mr. Robot ‘and’ Suits’ have marked a turning point in the USA Network, which for the coming season will focus its efforts on more affordable content. Instead of investing huge amounts in fictions, the payment chain will strengthen its division of non-scripted content, that is, of realities, as evidenced by the commission for ‘Instant Family’ and ‘The Rev’, two new formats that will follow the lives of their protagonists.