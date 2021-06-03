The sinkhole in Puebla does not stop growing: it reaches 100 meters and could be due to a geological fault

The sinkhole in Puebla may be a consequence of the overexploitation of underground aquifers, according to local experts.

On the afternoon of May 29, a telluric roar fragmented the soil in the center of the Mexican Republic. When they went out to the street to see what was happening, the residents of the area realized that there was a huge hole in the ground. Only then did they realize that the earth was sinking, causing an unprecedented sinkhole in Puebla.

An 80 meter hole in the ground

Photo: Getty Images

The hole started as a 5 meter diameter slit. Over time, the subsoil continued to fragment. The sinkhole in Puebla was the result of these underground movements, and threatens to reach the property of one of the residents of the area.

A few meters from the sinkhole, a house is in danger of being absorbed by the hole in the floor, which already exceeds 90 meters in diameter. According to official figures, the depth already exceeds 20 meters. The problem, however, does not lie there.

This phenomenon is delicate, as it continues to increase in size every hour. Unstoppable and sprawling, it could not only collect material damage from nearby property, but cause accidents that result in human loss. At the moment, the house has already been evacuated, since the authorities are not sure that the sinkhole in Puebla can be stopped.

Where did the sinkhole come from?

Photo: Brent Stirton / Getty Images

Roads, public infrastructure and human lives have been consumed by these types of holes in the ground before. The Puebla sinkhole is not the first that appears in Mexico, and the world either. In general, the studies carried out around these accidents reveal that the earth collapses by variations in subsurface humidity.

This gives rise to potentially dangerous and irreversible holes, that produce significant damage to cities and human constructions. Beatriz Manrique, Secretary of the Environment of Puebla, points out two variables for the specific case in her state:

“We believe that it may be a combination of two factors: the softening of the field, the entire area was being cultivated, as well as the extraction of underground water, which softens the subsoil,” he explained.

Mexican experts do not share this point of view. On the contrary, they assure that it is related to overexploitation of local aquifers. To further investigate the causes of this phenomenon, the General Coordination of State Civil Protection and the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) of Mexico is conducting a study that can take up to 30 days.

