The Sinister Six will arrive when the time is right, says Sony

Yesterday there was a new rumor that spoke of the Sinister Six for the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. An alignment was proposed that completely recycled villains from the past. What’s more, he didn’t use a single villain we’ve seen in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movie pair. Instead, there was talk of villains seen in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man sagas or Andrew Maguire’s, or versions of these villains.

The arrival of the Sinister Six is ​​so much on the lips because Sony Pictures itself has assured that they have plans for them. Recall that the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro” laid the foundations for the debut of the group of villains, which was to be given its own movie. However, the bad reception of that film paralyzed all the plans that the studio had with the wall-crawler, both a third Spider-Man film and the Sinister Six film. A long time ago, as the entire wall-crawler universe was revitalized thanks to its appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures has confirmed that it has resumed that Sinister Six movie.

In that interview in which they have confirmed that there is a plan to connect Spider-Man to Sony’s Marvel films, the president of the company has spoken of the arrival of the sinister six. The manager points out that the key is in do not rush, and for that very reason, they want to wait for the right moment to have the arrival of the Sinister Six.

This is what the president responds when asked if with the Kraven film, which recently added actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as protagonists to give life to the villain, they are one step closer to forming the lineup of the Sinister Six:

It is difficult, because I believe that these projects they’re the kind of thing we have to work on in the dark Says Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. They are not ready until they are ready. Kraven is a great example because we don’t rush. We could have done it more than three years ago. It is now when the script is impressive, JC was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just a stroke of luck, and seeing this other movie [‘Bullet Train’] we realized that [Taylor-Johnson] it could be the perfect casting.

Although Panitch he dodged the topic of a Sinister Six movie, he did admit that “it would be pretty cool, right?”.

Entering the field of information that is circulating and that must be treated as rumor, it is said that although we would see a group of villains in the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, we would not really have the Sinister Six as such. . If this is the case, a movie dedicated to the group of villains would make sense, although obviously Spider-Man would have to be in it.

Via information | Variety