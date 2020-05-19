Aidan and Mia are reluctant to accept Grace, their father’s new girlfriend. But when the children and the woman are alone and trapped, due to a heavy snowfall, inside a house in the middle of nowhere the terrible past of Grace will come to light … in what thus read perfectly could be a TV movie. As in the hands of any television program, any news is liable to become sensational cannon fodder.

It could, but ‘The Lodge’ is not and is not likely to appear so, although like any film “dressed as a genre” it can and is interested in pretending that it is. Another movie in the appearance of a formula that nevertheless manages to escape its appearance. Another film by the Austrians Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz who, like in ‘Goodnight Mommy’, hardly need two children and a woman to compromise our comfort as spectators.

Those responsible for ‘Goodnight Mommy’ return with another sick and suffering story with children in the middle that he remembers, for his tone, for his atmosphere and also for his staging of films such as ‘El resplandor’, ‘Llega de noche’ or ‘Hereditary’. An extremely intriguing atmospheric story, always interesting but also a “little” gullible whose good intentions and bad milk are not completely rounded.

On the other hand, something normal, when it does not stop being a narration subject and predisposed to a certain artifice, even though it rarely gets carried away by the effect of the cinema by and for the people. After all, Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz are Austrians, and the latter has also been hardened by Ulrich Seidl. The worst and possibly most boring nightmare of regular viewers of Blumhouse cinema and other white label substitutes.

That is, ‘The Lodge’ is not something like ‘The Purge’ or the whites of the eyes, but something more … subtle and uncomfortable: A beautiful nightmare with European overtones, not-so-buried second intentions and somewhat more intellectual pretensions , but not because of it without its sensational point very in line with the histories of Hammer and A24. The latter, always very friendly to dress in lambskin or wolf fur, depending on the perspective or the occasion.

‘The Lodge’ is still a genre film, without ceasing to be … something else. It tells a story grounded in the genre for what it is, a means and not the ultimate end of what, for all intents and purposes, would be a slightly atmospheric horror-tinged family drama. A ball of nerves, restlessness, bad vibes and visual charm rolling down. Too bad that the manipulation to which he subjects characters and spectators moves her away from the organic.

That in the end, despite having managed to immerse ourselves in a state of mind rather than being startled on time with a couple of scares, we are too aware that we have been manipulated; as much or more than their own main characters, and therefore, what we have seen and felt is still something caused by a film. Something to use and throw away. Satisfactory, but equally disposable.