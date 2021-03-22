The singer’s parents are getting married

In reality, Nodal’s parents have been married for 23 years and have never separated, unless it is known, but they have decided to renew their vows taking advantage of the fact that Jaime has finally been able to give his wife the engagement ring she deserves because the one he gave her when he proposed to her for the first time they had to pawn it. “It was either that or not eat,” she explained.

Belinda and Cristy Nodal.

(Instagram / Los Nodeli de Beli & Chris)



Of course, the congratulations for the happy couple have not been long in coming and one from Belinda herself, who is currently in Spain with Christian, has not been missing, but she has also been among the first to learn of the happy news.