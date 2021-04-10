The singer who has made a million in six hours with adult content on OnlyFans

Rapper Bhad Bhabie at a premiere in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)

There are many international and Spanish celebrities who are taking the profitability of their profile in OnlyFans by the minute since the social network with adult content was launched. The first to do so was Bella Thorne. The former Disney girl pocketed a million dollars in just 24 hours on this closed platform, by paid subscription and in which there is no type of censorship. However, the latest to break the billing record has been 18-year-old rapper Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie, who has pocketed the same amount, a million dollars, in six hours.

Known especially for her song Cash Me Outside, the singer had been receiving requests from her fans through social networks for days to open an account on OnlyFans. He did it last Thursday, a week after coming of age (March 26), after answering along with a video in underwear: “I have seen your six million comments and now I am going to answer your call.”

It has been the artist herself who has shared on Instagram the overwhelming success of her profile and how her bank account has been inflated on her social networks, along with the message “not bad for six hours. We have broken the fucking record ”:

According to the image shown by the rapper, most of the earnings have been obtained through subscriptions ($ 35 per month), the rest, more than $ 250,000, come from private messages that are also paid, and the other $ 5,500 come from tips received for your posts.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.