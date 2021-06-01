The singer Regina Orozco and the actor Damián Alcázar call for the “massive vote” for Morena – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actors Damián Alcázar and Regina Orozco called on their followers to give a “massive vote” for Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the next elections on June 6.

Damián Alcázar and Regina Orozco ask Morena for a massive vote; “We don’t want any more PRIAN” pic.twitter.com/ZVo7ELVLHr – RedViralMexico (@RedViralMexico) June 1, 2021

In a video broadcast on their social networks, both appear reading messages from social networks about the reasons why you have to vote for Morena.

“My contempt for PRIAN is based on tragedies, on real events, on things that did happen,” says Orozco when reading one of the messages. For his part, Alcázar “and I don’t want them to happen again in my country, please never vote for those people again.”