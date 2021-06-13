The singer Pitingo charges against Rufián for his criticism of the Columbus demonstration

Pitingo and Gabriel Rufián. (Photo: GTRES / YOUTUBE)

The singer Pitingo has been annoyed with the ironic criticisms made by Gabriel Rufián, deputy and ERC spokesman in Congress, to the Colón demonstration against pardons.

The Catalan deputy has ironized in this way about the concentration:

“I think that in Madrid what is going to happen in a very short time is a kind of narcosala of the extreme right in which bad methadone is going to be distributed for these people.”

The interpreter was not very happy with this comment and wanted to respond through Twitter, where Rufián had also insisted on his ironic comment.

“Gabriel Rufián calls“ NARCOSALA ”the peaceful demonstration, an exciting (sic) and exemplary demonstration in the Plaza de Colón”, Pitingo begins by explaining.

“I’m not going to insult you,” he continues, “well, ETA photo, sorry, I wanted to say THIS PHOTO SAYS IT ALL,” he adds about an image in which we see Rufián with Pere Aragonès, Catalan president, and Arnaldo Otegi, leader of Bildu.

“Long live Spain and good people,” adds Pitingo next to a Spanish flag.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.