The singer of ‘La Década Prodigiosa’, Carmelo Martínez, dies

MADRID, Jul 30 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The singer Carmelo Martínez, belonging to ‘La Década Prodigiosa’, the group that represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 with the theme ‘Made in Spain (The girl I love)’, has died as announced in Twitter record label Sonogrand Music, with which he worked.

“Today our dear Carmelo Martínez has left us. A great human being that we will always remember. Our deepest condolences to all his loved ones,” says the record company in its official account.

“After a hard year, facing lung cancer, unfortunately he has not been able to overcome it, and the family of El Guateque, Latrama Planners and Sonogrand Music, we are left orphans of who has been a reference for all of us. to his family in these difficult times, and a giant kiss to heaven for our “blond from La Década” adds Latrama Planners, an agency that also worked with Martínez.

The RTVE Archive has also echoed the news on this social network: “Carmelo Martínez, a member of ‘The Prodigious Decade’, has passed away. Always in our memory through the works he leaves us in this RTVE Archive”.

The song ‘Made in Spain (The girl I love)’ reached eleventh place, receiving 58 points, at the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest that took place in Dublin. ‘La Década Prodigiosa’, which was born in 1985, brought together successful songs from past decades on its albums. Martínez was linked to the group until 1989. Currently he was the producer of ‘El Guateque de La Década’, an electro-vintage music group.