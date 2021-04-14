The singer Noelia supports Frida Sofía unconditionally! | Instagram

Well they say that a victim can recognize another immediately, that is why the singer Noelia has shown her unconditional support to the young model Frida sofia.

Who for days has become a trend due to the scandal in which she was involved when declaring that her grandfather Enrique Guzman I played it when I was five years old.

Noelia until now is considered a celebrity in music and also a successful businesswoman, however for a long time she was intimidated by certain media and even by certain people, when she declared that her own mother had done wrong things with her. .

When she herself uncovered everything that had happened with this person and her partner, many people began to criticize her and even crossed out Noelia exaggerated and liar, however with time everything managed to be discovered.

Despite the fact that for years she continues to receive criticism and others she never stopped working, the singer declared that several renowned artists knew about what happened, but that they decided to keep quiet and far from receiving support from someone close to her, they were two countrymen from her birth Puerto Rico who supported her including Chayanne and Daddy Yankee.

When her controversy was latent, very few people supported her, so she decided to support other women who have experienced abuse by their partners or someone close to their family circle, as happened with Frida Sofía.

The singer unconditionally supports the young model, who seems to be living a situation similar to hers, which is why the interpreter of “Candle“He decided to send a message of support to the model with the #YotecreoFridaSofia that became so popular for a few days.

With a profound message that many women immediately identified with, Noelia emphasized that despite the fact that many do not believe us, we should not give up and continue to fight because the truth always comes to light, despite the fact that many people or groups of women try to silence them when they have the means to do so.

Nowadays the fight for women who have received this type of abuse is increasingly broad and revealing over time, because more and more victims appear who have gone through this process, some with help and others like Noelia only with the desire to move on.

For this reason, the singer’s personality is sometimes quite harsh, due to life and the situations that she fortunately managed to overcome more than, without a doubt Frida Sofía is not alone.