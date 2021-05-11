The singer Julio Verdugo is killed in Culiacán, Sinaloa – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

On Sunday night, the Mexican regional singer Julio Verdugo was assassinated in Culiacán.

The 23-year-old was driving a gold Dodge Chrysler truck with Sinaloa license plates when he was shot at around 03:30 a.m., according to local media, near his home in the Los Huizaches neighborhood.

In a video on the YouTube platform, you can see the truck with the lights on after the fact.

Four years ago, Julio was interviewed with his group “Julio Verdugo y los plebes de Culiacán” about the release of his first single by Punto Medio. At that time he was being talked about as a new promise of country-style music.

In the video for their single “My gift”, from three years ago, the group was already called “Julio Verdugo y los tres de Culiacán”.

His death comes 15 days after another regional interpreter, Alex Quintero, 22, was assassinated after performing at a private party in Sonora. The musician was taken to the hospital but they were unable to save him.

These cases are added to another within the Mexican regional, that of Alfredo Olivas’s brother, shot on April 17 with his wife and son, in Jalisco.

