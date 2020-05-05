The singer Conchita has spoken in an interview for La Vanguardia about her latest album and specifically about one of the songs most awaited by her followers: ‘El Viaje’, where she recounts and reflects her experience as a mother and the difficulties she experienced during pregnancy, spending 3 days in a coma after the baby was delivered.

In the summer of 2018, the young woman waited with her partner, producer Pablo Cebrián, for the arrival of their first child, when they received a severe setback in the form of a medical diagnosis when they were diagnosed with “severe preeclampsiaUntil that moment, Conchita herself acknowledges that the pregnancy had passed normally, but that diagnosis changed everything: “In short, it is like your body rejects the baby, it is like an allergy to the baby. The only cure is to remove the baby, “said the young woman during the interview.

Three days in a coma

Due to this condition, the doctors had to give birth to the singer, coinciding when she was 7 months pregnant. This also endangered the health of Conchita, who spent three days in a coma after delivery: “I met the baby days later because I had to spend a week in the ICU, in addition to being in a coma for three days”. After this, the singer remained 53 days in the hospital before being able to go home with her son safely.

Also, the Spanish interpreter has wanted to remember the affective bonds that she established with other couples: “I remember that at first you were upset when the machine where your baby was whistling but in the end you already worried about all of them. A very beautiful energy was created in that room and that roomIt was a very hard summer, but at the same time very beautiful, “explained the singer.

Despite everything that happened, the story finally ended well and the singer is in perfect condition enjoying with her partner the baby, in addition, the lived experience has given rise to the composition ‘The journey’, one of the most anticipated songs by the artist’s followers, where it captures all the emotions who lived during that summer of 2018.