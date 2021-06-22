The singer Carlos Baute and his son he had in adolescence are already together and they have smoothed out their rough edges



Carlos Baute and his teenage son reconcile after years of legal conflict.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez. / .

This year, the celebration of Father’s Day has been even more special for Carlos Baute because it was the moment he has chosen to pose for the first time with the largest of his four offspring, Jose Daniel, what He was born when the singer was in his teens and was only 15 years old. As a result of his relationship with a neighbor from his neighborhood in Caracas -Venezuela, whom the justice recognized as his biological son in 2012. The singer and his son spent this day together and smoothed out their rough edges.

Since then, the famous Venezuelan artist, Carlos Baute, who has three other minor children with his current wife Astrid Klisans, had always avoided speaking out about your son claiming that it was a private matter that was in the hands of justice. He never gave details that he had it at fifteen, Nothing like that.

Now the two have posed for the first time together in a photograph that makes the interpreter “immensely happy” and that he also wanted to share in his Instagram account to publicly apologize with her son, who was barely 15 years old, by the time it has taken you to decide to be a part of your life. So They spent this Father’s Day together and it can be seen that there are no longer any roughnesses between them.

“After so many misunderstandings on both sides, José Daniel and I have a father and son relationship That it must have been forever I apologize for my mistakes and from now on we are going to make up for lost time. I love you son“, He has written Carlos Baute together with the snapshot, which shows the immense physical resemblance that exists between them.

Baute He also wanted to thank in that same message the “unconditional support” of the mother of their young children, who has responded in the comment section to assure his stepson of his full support. “I always knew that this moment would come and nothing makes me happier,” he added.

This meeting is the culmination of a long legal battle for José Daniel, who over the years has had specific meetings with his father and who came to unsuccessfully file a lawsuit against Carlos Baute claiming 900 euros per month for five years as a maintenance pension plus compensation of 90,000 euros for damages.

In 2020 he would have contacted him again to ask for financial support, claiming that he was in a situation of extreme poverty and that was when the rapprochement between both parties would have begun to take shape.

At the moment the son that Carlos Baute had at age 15 He is 31. In 2013, the 17th Court of First Instance in Madrid concluded that José Daniel is the biological son of the Venezuelan. At the time that alimony was requested from Carlos Baute, tIt was also said that it was his current partner who was paying to support him financially since he arrived in Spain, but the truth is that Baute has properties and enough money to lend him a hand. Now all that has been forgotten, since they have already forgiven each other and have started this new stage as a family that they are.