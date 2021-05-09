The Singer ACS reappears and sets out to fall in love with skidding [Vídeo]

As it came, it left. The Singer ACS created by Tuthill He came into our lives promising to be the perfect heir to the Porsche 959 that raced in the Dakar during the 1980s. The expert preparer of the Stuttgart models captured all his experience developing 911 rallying and preparing the Porsche 911 SC Safari in a single model that just appeared and became the wet dream of many car lovers.

Just a few days after its presentation, Singer ACS left almost without a trace. Richard Tuthill’s website eliminated all sections that made reference to the prototype, while the video, plagued with jumps and skids, disappeared into the fog of the Internet, with the luck that in this information age it is difficult to a third party has not decided to download the original video and has uploaded it to another account.

Since then there has been no more official information about the future of Singer ACS, but the truth is that its turbocharged 3.6 boxer engine with 450 hp of power, all-wheel drive and five-speed sequential gearbox has not stood still during this time. It has become a secret project, but it has not remained in a dead end.

ACS stands for All-Terrain Competition Study, and it’s the closest thing to the Porsche 959 that raced in the Dakar

English forests have seen Singer ACS continue to develop in recent months, putting itself to the test through the demanding forest tracks from the northern islands and showing us all the beauty of its bodywork while moving agilely in a test with a station “nowhere” that Sabina would say … At least for the moment. He has also done it in good company, since the Porsche 997 R-GT has also been seen next to him, having the honor of having been precisely one of the twin units that won the first edition of the FIA ​​R-GT Cup in history at the hands of François Delecour.

Gone is the decoration in white and details in fluorine, but the essence remains the same, making the persistent question is whether we will finally see a print run, even if it is limited, being marketed, or if Porsche, which in the past (specifically a decade ago) also created a modernized version of what would be a Safari on the new generation Porsche 911, has chosen to mark the distance between both stories.

Video and images | British Rally Media