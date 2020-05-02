If we had to choose some video game franchises to adapt to the cinema, The Sims could not possibly enter many of the pools. The middle Geeks Worldwide has announced that the producer Legendary Entertainment is working on adapting to the big screen not only the iconic The Sims saga, but it will also take to theaters Sim City, one of the best-known brands of the 90s in the field of management.

It is not the first time that Legendary Entertainment delves into the field of video game adaptations to film. In 2016 we were able to see Warcraft, and last year Pokémon: Detective Pikachu devastated at the box office, garnering great criticism from the public and the press. Through the magazine we have been able to know the first details of these new adaptations of The Sims and Sim City.

In the case of The Sims we will meet a history of dual roles, narrated both inside and outside the video game itself. Although the tape is in a very early production process, we have been able to know the first data of its characters. One of them will be Katie, an attractive and fun girl whose best friend is Cliff, a full-blown young nerd. Numerous secondary characters will be added to the plot, each with a very defined role and role.

SimCity | Maxis

Furthermore the adaptation of Sim city will bet on a completely different style. Since we are talking about a management game in which players must build a city and in which, in addition to achieving success, we will be exposed to all kinds of unforeseen events, the film will collect the craziest moments that players can face. A 49-year-old father, a 30-year-old mother and a 15-year-old boy will be the central axis and protagonist of the film. The villain on duty will not be missing, of course. Although they have not delved into details, from Legendary Entertainment they have confirmed that the tape will be written by Mike Rosilio in the purest style of other productions such as 2012 or Independence Day with catastrophes everywhere but without losing the comic touch.

Sim City will feature Ali Mendes and John Silk as executive producers, although no directors have yet been confirmed. Approximate release dates have not been disclosed either, although due to the health crisis it would not be surprising that the filming of both slowed down more than they should.