The Sims 4 will host a virtual music festival, like Fortnite

Some video games have such a large audience that they have become platforms for holding concerts. The best example, obviously, is Fortnite. We have seen great artists like Marshmello, Travis Scott, Kaskade, Deadmau5, among others, taking their shows to the battle royale. However, it is not the only game that will take advantage of this trend. The sims 4, by Electronic Arts, will have a virtual music festival to celebrate the arrival of summer.

The Sims 4 has already had special collaborations with singers. However, this time they plan to take it to the next level with Sims Sessions, an initiative that includes the participation of Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun. Their concerts will take place from June 29 to July 8. So if you’re a regular The Sims gamer, you’d better put the dates on your calendar.

Now, both The Sims 4 and its predecessors have distinguished themselves by having their own language, the Simlish. Yes, Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun will sing in this strange language – for those who do not play The Sims -, thus pleasing all fans of the franchise. It won’t be the first time we’ve heard top artists sing at Simlish; in 2012 we had the opportunity to see Katy Perry performing Last Friday in that language.

So Dave Bayley, lead singer of Glass Animals, will take the stage of The Sims 4 to sing Heat waves, while Joy Oladokun and Bebe Rexha will do the same with songs like ‌Breathe Again Y Sacrifice, respectively. Regarding her participation in Sims Sessions, Rexha had the following comment:

“I’ve always been a fan of how The Sims allows players to express their creativity with others in the game. Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans around the world to enjoy music and hang out with friends in a unique way. that only The Sims can deliver. I’m so excited to be back in the game and can’t wait to see fans posting their Sabotage videos on Simlish. “ Baby Rexha

June has been a busy month for the world of video game music. This same week, Easy Life offered a concert in Fortnite as part of the special events of Season 7.

