If we talk about successful simulators, one of the most repeated names is The Sims 4. It is one of the most popular and, as we have been able to verify over the years, there are no limits to this title that is about offer players all kinds of great news and incredible experiences. We not only went through exciting trips or an invitation to study, but also prepare to take care of the environment.

This is the proposal of the new expansion of the game. Presented as Ecological LifeThis expansion comes with the intention of offering players a new world in which to live their exciting adventures. And although recently was presented with a short trailer To show some of its possibilities, now the Electronic Arts company has decided to show a little more of this expansion.

The Sims 4: Ecological Life | Electronic Arts

Mainly we will find a new world known as Evergreen Harbor, a place where pollution is doing great damage in its path. But the inhabitants of the place are willing to change it. To do this, the players will have to show the inhabitants of the place a much more sustainable way of life, to the point that each decision made will have a direct influence on the environmental state of the place.

There will be all kinds of options, among which are solar panels or even wind turbines to adapt the energy supply. In addition, two new trades are included: freelance engineer and craftsman. In this way, we can adopt an ecological lifestyle within The Sims 4, title already available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Although, this ambitious expansion will be available from June 5.