The murder of George Floyd by a white police officer weeks ago has caused the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has resurfaced stronger than ever worldwide. Many have decided to raise their voices again to fight for the rights of all those black people who have been taken from them on countless occasions. These protests and complaints are very present in society and that have also reached the international audiovisual scene with great force.

Doctor Hibbert and Apu in ‘The Simpsons’

Many companies have decided to withdraw episodes of series in which macho jokes were made and now, FOX has also decided to react with important changes in the dubbing of its animated series. In this way, as the chain has pointed out in a statement via Agence France-Presse, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors playing non-white characters. In this way, characters such as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Carl Carlson or Dr. Hibbert will no longer be played by white faces and will have the voices of black people.

Apu will continue in the series

This decision also reaches the end of the controversy that surrounded the character of Apu months ago, when there were many complaints that arose from be a character with whom rational stereotypes were fostered, without also counting on an actor of its race to interpret it. Hank Azaria, voice actor, who was in charge of him, decided to leave the character in early 2020 and despite the fact that Matt Groening made it clear that despite the rumors the character was not going to disappear, it has not been until now when we have known that this will continue, but with another voice.

Mike Henry leaves ‘Family Guy’

The movement also occurs after the voice actor Mike Henry has decided to stop voicing Cleveland Brown, in ‘Family Guy’. The actor understood that it did not make much sense for someone white like him to put himself in front of a black character and therefore he wanted to give that position to someone of the same race as Cleveland. In short, one more gesture that undoubtedly brings back to the table the great problem that has been in the world of international dubbing since his is not the first black character played by a white when it comes to animation.