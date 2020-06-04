By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/03/2020 10:43 am

Throughout 30 years, The Simpsons They have found a way to include hundreds of references, fictional characters and celebrities in their animated world. So it was time for the opposite case to happen. Because Marvel and the yellow family are part of the same company, Disney, The Amazing Spider-Man comic book writers have taken the liberty of including a couple of characters from this series in their work..

During volume # 600 of The Amazing Spider-Man, our neighbor arachnid suffers from an identity crisis, so he visits a professional to help him with his problems. Just as Spider-Man makes his entrance, you can clearly see how the psychologist is enjoying an episode of The Simpsons.

Due to copyright, we can see Bart and Homer in a different style, and instead of being yellow, they are pink. Regardless of the differences, clearly The Simpsons are a cultural phenomenon in the Marvel world. This is not the only appearance of the most famous television family in this universe. Bart, Milhouse, Nelson, and Lisa had their moment of glory in a recent issue of The Immortal Hulk. In an interview with a group of children you can clearly see the versions of these characters from The Simpsons.

On related topics, here you can see a short video of The Simpsons and its parody of the Avengers. Similarly, Ronin has become a villain in the Marvel world.

Via: Spider-Man # 600

You can enjoy PUBG completely free this weekend



EA to donate $ 1 million to anti-racism organizations

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.