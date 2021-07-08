The Simpsons: The Movie | Producer confirms that he wants the sequel to be released exclusively in theaters – Tomatazos

The Simpsons: The Movie – 89% was something that fans had been waiting for years and years ago. The film did well with the critics, but the same did not happen with all the fans. The expectations were very high and more than one thought it was basically a giant chapter and that’s it, but with better animation. There were also those who considered that he managed to crystallize the best of the series.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Several years after its release in 2007, various rumors about a possible sequel have started to surface. The creator himself said that he is sure that now that it is from Disney, the mouse company has plans to make a sequel in the not too distant future. Now we know that is true.

The short has just been released The Good, The Bart, and The Loki on Disney Plus and, perhaps, for the same reason Comic Book spoke with the producer of the series Al Jean. The producer revealed that before the pandemic they were in talks to make a sequel to the film, but that he wants to wait to see how things continue with COVID-19 before making the film because he thinks it should be released on the biggest screen. possible; that is, you don’t want it to be an exclusive Disney Plus premiere:

Keep reading: Disney Plus announces new Loki-themed Simpsons short

We were really talking about it a lot before the pandemic. And I think that, as a precaution, I want to see how movies and especially animated movies make their comeback, because I don’t want it to be an exclusive streaming experience. We really want it to be a theatrical movie because that was the point of the first one, it was something you couldn’t get anywhere else. I go to the cinema. I am vaccinated. I am really supporting the film industry because I want to see, personally, what the panorama is. And then they also have several great movies, I think they have five Avatar movies and five Star Wars movies in the works, so they have a lot to show and we are going to go see Black Widow this weekend. I’m going to support theaters, even though I have Disney Plus.

The truth is that he has some reason, this time, in arguing that a The Simpsons movie that is not going to be released in theaters would make no sense. The show can already be seen in streaming, more or less and it would not make sense for a movie to literally just be a larger chapter that can be seen in the same place.

On the other hand, a few months ago Hank Azaria apologized for having played a racially problematic character in the series: Apu. These were his words:

I really apologize. It is important. I apologize for the part I played in creating it and for being a part of it. Part of me feels that I need to visit each and every Indian in this country and personally apologize to them. Sometimes I do.

It was in January 2020 when he announced that he no longer planned to give voice to the iconic and problematic character. He also mentioned what he has learned since leaving the role; she commented that she spoke with Indian students from her son’s school. One of them, a 17-year-old young man, told him something that he has not been able to forget and that made him understand that the word now is a racial insult:

He’s never seen The Simpsons, but he knows what Apu means. By now it’s practically a racial slur. All he knows is that this is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country. [el joven le dijo:] “You could tell Hollywood writers that what they do and what they come up with really matters in people’s lives and has consequences.”

Do not stay without reading: Disney Plus Latin America only includes the last two seasons of The Simpsons and they are rained with criticism