After six months of requests, Disney + reissued this Thursday “The Simpsons” in original format (4: 3), as fans of the legendary cartoon series complained that the panoramic format was missing many visual jokes .

The company now allows viewers to view the episodes in whatever aspect ratio they want, one of the most repeated requests since it launched its own streaming platform to compete with Netflix and HBO.

The problem started when improving image quality and adapting it to current devices, Disney + included all the episodes of “The Simpsons” in 16: 9 panoramic format, although the first 20 seasons of the series were created in 4: 3, the traditional one thought for the old square televisions.

Achieving this update meant cutting the frames of these first episodes, which began airing in 1989.

As a result, some viewers compared the original scenes with the new ones and saw that the cuts made it impossible to appreciate certain details, essential for a series acclaimed for its acidic social criticism.

For example, on a visit to the Duff brewery, Homer Simpson and the rest of the characters see three containers excitedly where the different versions of the brand are supposedly stored, but in truth the camera focuses on a single tap from which the same comes out. drink, so I would just change the label.

That detail, published on Twitter with more than 100,000 “likes”, is not seen in the panoramic version, so the joke would lose all its grace.

The change was also noticeable in slogans and banners that satirized political speeches.

Since the panoramic format was standardized around 2009, viewers have complained about cuts in films to adapt the old square image to the new rectangle, something that especially affects animation.

In addition, “The Simpsons” in particular, is one of the most popular and appreciated television series in the world, still in force with more than 30 uninterrupted seasons since its first broadcast in 1989.

