The famous series of The Simpsons presents a new adventure for Maggie, “Playing with destiny”On the Disney + platform, which has been available on the platform since Friday, April 10.

Now all fans of the successful animated series and of course subscribers to the Disney + platform, will be able to enjoy the comic short film, where you can see Maggie as the protagonist of the story.

The premiere announcement was published through the same platform in your official account Instagram and also on matt Groening’s account.

Greetings friends, at the beginning of the year we made a short film called Playdate with Destiny. The response was so good that we wanted everyone to see it from home. So here you go, it will be available starting April 10 on Disney Plus, ”Matt wrote on Instagram.

In the official account of the Disney + platform, since its launch they have released some publications promoting and without a doubt have had a great response.

It was a match made on the playground. Maggie Simpson in @TheSimpsons’ “Playdate with Destiny” is now broadcasting on #DisneyPlus, “they wrote in one of the posts.

With just two days after the publication was shared, it has more than 400 thousand likes and endless comments from his fans who are excited.

I thought Simpsons was an adult show but amazing “,” I think it’s time for a Simpsons part 2 movie! “,” This short film was great and adorable! “Were some of the comments.

This short film was released first in big screens along with the movie Onward in theaters in the United States.

Within the platform you can also enjoy the 31 seasons that make up the series.

It should be mentioned that this is the first job what has been done since Disney will buy the rights to The Simpsons from FOX.

