The Simpsons never cease to amaze us at any time, because apparently also predicted Kim Yo-jong’s rise to power as the new leader of North Korea after the alleged departure of her brother Kim Jong-un.

Thousands of fans of the animated series believe that he also predicted this by pointing to Kim Yo-jong as the North Korea’s new leader, something that has also been rumored a lot in recent days.

They think this because of an image that appears in one of the chapters of the series where a Asian-origin woman and dress commanding a tank.

Which has been taken as a reference to the perpetual military / war state in North Korea.

Many point to this person as the Simpson version from the younger sister of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

This scene corresponds to a chapter that was issued in the year 2004 which is why they predicted it about 16 years ago.

And although there are many rumors of the prediction, this time It is not about Kim Yo-jong nor is it about North Korea.

The name of the chapter is An Adventure in China and it’s from the season 16 of the program, narrates what happens when the Simpson family, along with Patty, since they are going to adopt a girl, because Marge’s sister wants to have a daughter.

At the Patty and Homer they pretend to be husband and wife since it is a requirement to be able to adopt in China and Mrs. Wu, who is in charge of Social Services, discovers that this is a hoax, so she takes the baby from Ling but Homer steals it from her.

It was there that the scene of the epic image they associate with Kim Yo-jong when the lady ambushes them with a tank in Tiananmen Square.

It should be mentioned that according to information from the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, Kim Yo-jong is the one chosen to continue the dictatorship prevailing in North Korea for 70 years, which has been inherited from generation to generation.

