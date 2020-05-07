Let’s get down to business! The Simpsons is the best cartoon of all time (or was) for the great precision with which it portrays our society and this time it was no exception. Beyond the introduction of the chapter where they refer to the pandemic of COVID-19, the most famous family in recent years, predicted a pandemic and killer bee attack in season four.

We also recommend: New intro of The Simpsons refers to the Covid-19 pandemic

This is episode 21 of the fourth season called “Marge in Chains” and where we can see how “The Osaka Flu”, which in the chapter is unleashed in a Japanese factory, arrives in Springfield and hits the population without mercy.

The local people become an angry mob at the government’s incompetence to deal with the epidemic, and more so when dr. Hibbert announces that there is no effective cure yet. The people of Springfield get upset and turn a truck from where killer bees come out attacking people causing more panic and chaos.

This chapter, and especially the part described in the previous paragraph, went viral on the internet and fans find all possible similarities with the COVID-19 pandemic and with reports indicating the arrival of the Asian giant hornet to the United States. , which endangers the ecosystem of the bees and the population.

We also recommend: The giant Asian hornet has just arrived in the United States and can be fatal

In addition, we see other things in the chapter that seem very close to what happens to us such as riots and anti-government demonstrations (you have to think about the whole problem with the 5G network). So we will see what awaits us in the future.

You can watch the full episode in Spanish below:

.