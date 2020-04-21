The Simpsons, know the real house Google Maps shows it to you | .

An entire generation knows “The Simpsons” for years they have entertained us with their adventures, today thanks to Google Maps You will be able to see a house identical to that of the program.

Currently the series has 31 seasons and with around 673 episodesThousands of people around the world know the family and have been on the air for years.

Since it became known that Google Maps He had found a house quite similar to that of the characters, everyone started looking for it. Could it be that they relied on the series for its construction?

It may interest you: The Simpsons at Disney +: Maggie falls in love for the first time in a new short

The series has fans from all over the world including years ago a real model of the house had also been made even with all the accessories and interior decorations, however it is not known if the house was inhabited.

Although the Maps camera in some angles did not capture the images well, there are others in 360 ° that look at each other perfectly, thanks to this tool we can know remote places from anywhere in the world it was a big projectecto so that people could enjoy places where it would probably be very difficult to arrive on their own.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Located in 712 Red Bark Ln, Henderson, NV 89011, United States, is where the alleged house of “The Simpson” By entering the address, the application will take you automatically so that you can make the image that you probably asked yourself on several occasions “what the house of The Simpsons would be like in real life” come true.

Did you know that this next December 17 Will you be 31 on the air? It is one of the series that has lasted the longest on the air, and hopefully it will continue because many people do not mind continuing to watch the repeated episodes as they are part of our history.

Read also: The Simpsons and their predictions for this 2020

.