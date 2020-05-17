When we talk about The Simpsons, we are not just talking about a television series. The Simpsons throughout their 31 seasons have become part of popular culture, and as such, we find them everywhere (even in our destination). Music is definitely not an exception.

We’ve all ever used the Bart Simpson parody poster of Nirvana’s Nevermind as wallpaper ever. Or at least, we know him. Out there too, yellow bone fans are sure to locate the concert in imitation of The Beatles concert the roof of the Apple Corps building with one on the roof of Moe’s bar that Homer ventured along with Barney, Apu and director Skinner.

References like this there are millions. The Simpsons and music are strongly linked. Now, to follow the tradition, the Instagram account Springfield albums He has just starred in one more chapter that unites them. Artists Edgar Portela and Lila Rouge “Simpsonize” the covers of some iconic rock and metal albums, inserting characters from the animated show.

No band or character is off limits, with Portelo and Rouge parodying everything, from Exodus Bonded by Blood’s thrash masterpiece to Korn’s Follow the Leader, which sees Homer about to jump off the cliff.

Another parody of thrash, Slayer’s 1983 debut, Show No Mercy, and is decked out in Homer Devil. As holy as he is, Ned Flanders also didn’t escape being on the cover of a metal band called Okilly Dokilly.

The Simpsons has struggled for the rock crowd for the duration of all his years, with countless famous musicians who have appeared on the show in both animation and voice.

Here we leave all the remaining covers. Chulada!