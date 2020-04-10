The Simpsons: Famlia recreates the opening and goes viral | INSTAGRAM

A Springfield-style occurrence in these days of isolation was so funny that it became the sensation in the networks.

The confinement that is experienced causes many people to run out of ideas to use time throughout their day, while for others it is the perfect time to bring out all their imagination, so did a family that had the great idea to recreate the opening of The Simpsons.

A family decided to pay tribute to the most famous yellow characters in the world. And they did not just sit on the sofa to watch a marathon of the 31 seasons of the series, in the purest Simpsons style, but decided to take their enthusiasm for the cartoon that has been broadcast for the most years in the next level the planet.

To pass the time in an entertaining and original way, and under the recommendations to stay home, the Sutherlands family, who live in Ontario, Canada, recreated the famous introductory scene of the American animated comedy series created by Matt Groening long ago 33 years.

The video was titled “The Simpsons Social Distancing Intro” and, given the circumstances, it was shot almost entirely in-house footage, except, of course, for the time Bart walks the streets of “Springfield” on his speedy skateboard. Yes, with far fewer people than usual.

This video is available on YouTube. The fun sequence quickly became trending and within a day of its appearance, it already has nearly 90,000 views.

“Our children were bored after four weeks of social isolation. My wife and I clean the basement and wonder what we should do with our old Simpsons Halloween costumes. One problem solved the other. The end result was this video, ”stated the head of the Canadian family. That was how they gave a new use to the locker room that they only used on Halloween.

