There is a chapter of The Simpsons that could have become the movie in the series, but there were some obstacles along the way. This is what happened!

The first movie of The Simpson It premiered in 2007, but its story could have been very different if the writers and producers had continued with an initial idea that ended up being an episode of the series. The story that hit theaters showed Homer overloading the trash in a lake, until the entire town of Springfield becomes a garbage dump. The United States government decides to put a dome around to isolate it. But America’s most beloved family can escape and their intention is to go to Alaska. There Homer undergoes a revelation and decides to return and destroy the dome saving the entire city.

But there is another episode that could have been turned into a movie and now we explain it.

Krusty the Clown is a character in The Simpsons much loved. Within the series itself, it has always sold its image for all kinds of products. He once opened his own summer camp, called “Kamp Krusty”, which was the driving force of an entire episode. However, this could have been an adventure to enjoy on the big screen, but there were some obstacles along the way.

“Kamp Krusty” is the first episode of Season 4 of The Simpsons, and follows Bart, Lisa, and many of their friends from Springfield Elementary School as they prepare to spend six weeks at camp. The place seems like any child’s dream, especially those who admire Krusty, as Bart does. So he does his best to convince Homer to let him go. Sadly, it doesn’t look anything like what was promised, and instead the kids find themselves roasting pineapples, forced to swim in a dangerous lake, and being watched by the Springfield thugs, meanwhile, Homer and Marge enjoy their time together. Krusty finally appears and apologizes to the children, and he makes up for it by taking them to the happiest place on Earth: Tijuana.

James L. Brooks explained that “Kamp Krusty” was to be used as the storyline for a movie, and while it would have been fun to watch on the big screen, it simply wasn’t possible.

What came between “Kamp Krusty” and the big screen was the story. Since the plot fell too short and they even had to lengthen the camp song. So Al jean he said to James L. Brooks that if they couldn’t make an 18-minute episode out of that idea, how could they do something 80-minute? So the idea was discarded. “Kamp Krusty” received a sequel 25 years later titled “Kamp Krustier” (Season 28). While The Simpsons had a movie with a completely different story. It is difficult to say whether the story of “Kamp Krusty” would have been a better movie or not, since it all depends on how it would have been extended. But at least it was a fun episode. How sure we all remember.