The Simpsons dedicate a new short to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Disney + today announced a new short from the well-known animation “The Simpsons” that will once again pay tribute to Marvel movies and series, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year there was already a special episode inspired by the movie “Avengers: Infinity War”, and now we are going to a short.

The next July 7th the new short film will arrive exclusively on the streaming service “The Simpsons: The Good, the Bad and Loki”, which will have Loki as the main protagonist. In it, Loki is once again banished from Asgard and must face the most fearsome rivals he has ever met: The Simpsons and the most powerful heroes of Springfield. The God of Deception joins Bart Simpson in an unprecedented crossover that pays homage to the cinematic universe of Marvel superheroes and villains.

Tom Hiddleston will lend his voice in the original version bringing Loki back to life in this animated short. The God of Deception will also be accompanied by many of the favorite characters of The Simpsons fans.

“The Simpsons: The Good, the Bad and Loki” is the second in a series of Disney + shorts of The Simpsons made with the presence of the most prominent brands and titles of the streaming service. The previous Star Wars-themed short film Maggie Simpson in ‘Awakening from Nap’ is available exclusively on Disney +.

Along with the announcement has arrived the poster inspired by the movie “Avengers: Endgame” by Marvel Studios.