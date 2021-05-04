‘The Simpsons’ celebrate Star Wars Day with a fantastic short by Maggie – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Star Wars fans are celebrating Star Wars Day this May 4.

Disney joined the festivities, as the company released an animated short of The Simpsons to commemorate the fantastic story, created by George Lucas, which follows the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa and Han Solo in their fight to overthrow Darth. Vader and the Empire.

The awakening from the siesta is the name of this animated short that unites The Simpsons with the Star Wars saga. The protagonist of this story is none other than Maggie, who is destined to live a dangerous adventure to fulfill a relentless mission: to find her pacifier.

The smallest of the Simpson family will immerse herself in a “nursery very far away … but within Springfield.”

He will face the Sith, rogue scum and androids to bring down the Dark Side in a brutal final battle, as he attempts to reclaim one of his most valuable possessions.

Although references to Star Wars in The Simpsons have not been lacking throughout its more than 30 seasons, The Awakening of the Nap represents the first official crossover of both stories since Disney acquired Fox.

Where to see ‘The awakening from the siesta’?

This animated short of the popular yellow family is available on the Disney Plus platform.

Its duration is 3 minutes, because it is a promotional; However, The Awakening from the Nap is just one of the contents that the company prepared to celebrate Star Wars Day.

And it is that this May 4 also premiered on the streaming platform Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series that narrates the battles and adventures of the Clone Force 99, a squad made up of Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Crosshair and Echo .

That’s not all because Disney also prepared other special programs about the vehicles, ships and planets that appear in Star Wars.

Star Wars Day is also known as “May the 4th be With You” (“May the Force be with You”, translated into Spanish as: “May the Force be with you”).

Without a doubt, it is one of the most important dates for fans of the saga, whose first film (Episode IV: A New Hope) landed in theaters 44 years ago.

Millennium Information