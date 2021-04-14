The Simpsons bet on Bitcoin and predict its price

They did it again and this time with Bitcoin. And yes, I know it is a cliche to say that the Simpsons predict the future. By now you are probably tired of seeing articles, infographics, “funny” tweets, and even news segments talking about how the show can predict the future. But it is impossible to deny it and even the fact that it is talked about so much is a sign that there is some reason behind everything.

Proven predictions

And let’s recap, if at this moment you go and google the best Simpsons predictions you will find from Germany’s victory in the 2014 World Cup to COVID-19. Someone might even think that it should be policy for the Minister of Health to watch all Simpsons seasons to identify threats, but I stray from the topic.

The point is, the Simpsons can indeed predict the future, or at the very least come close, and that affects the crypto community. Just think of the time the Simpsons predicted the emergence of crypto-powered virtual currencies in 1997! Even several of us were not born (include me on that list) when the yellow family was already indicating that Bitcoin was the future. We cannot afford to ignore one of his predictions again.

The Simpsons knew it and nobody tell me otherwise

Bitcoin to infinity according to the Simpsons

And this is increasingly urgent. When Bitcoin was nothing more than a technological curiosity that some swore and swore that it would be the future of finance (as he wanted to have heed them), the Simpsons could ignore the existence of virtual currencies and nothing happened.

But now, when Bitcoin is everywhere, there is no way cryptocurrencies are not mentioned on the show. And indeed, in the episode called “Burger Kings” we can see Marge Simpson interested in the value of the shares she bought in a new business of Mr. Burns, so she does what any boomer would do: she watches television.

The result? That once again the Simpsons send us a signal to the crypto community, because together with other promising actions (GameStop) and without much future (Fox), on the screen we can see the price of Bitcoin.And how much do the Simpsons predict it will reach? the price of Bitcoin? That’s right: to infinity. In case you thought Elon Musk’s “to the moon” was over the top, here you go.

At this point, as rational adults we have two options. We can hear “experts” like Peter Schiff saying that Bitcoin is worthless or we can trust America’s favorite family and their infinity sign. And personally, after evaluating the record of successes and failures of each one, I can only say: If the Simpsons bet on Bitcoin then LONG LIVE BITCOIN AND LONG LIVE THE REVOLUTION!

