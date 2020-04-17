The Simpsons at Disney +: Maggie falls in love for the first time in a new short | INSTAGRAM

We all know by now that “The Simpsons” now belongs to the world of Disney. This news is no longer news, however it still seems strange when you think about it carefully.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Which has put some effort into the series of yellow favorites on television, who are already thirty years on the air, Disney + has created a new short.

A few days ago, the new short film starring the youngest of the Simpsons, Maggie, was released on the Platform, which is already presented as a Disney original “Playing with destiny”.

You may also be interested: The Paper House: The shirtless teacher dancing with his classmates

Which originally premiered in American theaters, as did Pixar’s latest film “Onward”. Well, “Playing with destiny” once again stars the little baby in the family, who will now have a romantic adventure in diapers.

The story really does not have much science, Marge Maggie to the park, where she meets Hudson, who saves her from the chaos of the swings. The crush is automatic, however on game day or the “first date” ends and Maggie begins with uncertainty, will the loving babies see each other again?

Read also: Ana De la Reguera presents her comic side in her new series Ana

David Silverman was in charge of directing this short film as he did in 2013. However, something as original and intelligent as “Maggie’s Longest Day” is not to be expected.

“Playing With Fate” encapsulates, perfectly, what “The Simpsons” are today. They continue to inspire the odd laugh, but it’s generally a fairly harmless series. And, considering the initial destination of the short, this is more harmless than what we are used to. Thanks Disney.

Definitely we are talking about a small film production, which of course manages to get the odd laugh, has very good animation in a romantic comedy in the world of babies. However, we must be aware that it is no longer the series we have known for years, this time it is a Disney production, so it is recommended not to have such high expectations.

.