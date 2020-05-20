The Simpsons are honored in the latest episode of Rick and Morty | Instagram

The famous animated series The Simpsons received a welcome tribute in the last episode of the fourth season of the series Rick and Morty and also made reference to South Park.

Rick and Morty is an adult animated television series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Adult Swim.

This follows the misadventures of the scientist, Rick, and his grandson, Morty, who pass the time between domestic life and the space and intergalactic travel.

It may interest you: Netflix could reboot Zoey 101 at the request of Jamie Lynn Spears

In the most recent episode, being more specific in the last of its fourth season, the animated series Rick and Morty paid tribute to The Simpsons, showing one of their classics and more. famous scenarios.

The chapter is called “The Vat of Acid“and Morty passes by outside the place, trying to help an older adult in a wheelchair and he ends up falling.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That place that you can see in the background is nothing more and nothing less than the facade of the Moe’s Bar, where Homero always goes and drinks beer and talks with his friends and with the famous bartender Moe.

Something that has also been too surprising has been that in that same episode they refer to another famous adult animation series, South Park, and the scene shows three survivors of a plane crash, but one of them is wearing the same hat that the character of Stan Marsh.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

All this happened in the last episode of this season and although it made some sad, a while ago one of the creators of the series confirmed that there will be a sixth season, and the fifth that has not yet been released.

It is worth mentioning that the series has been universally acclaimed for its originality, creativity and humor, as it has filled millions of people around the world with laughter.

You can also read: Netflix announces the release date of the second season of The Umbrella Academy

.