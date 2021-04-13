‘The Simpsons’: Apu voice actor apologizes to the Indian community

It’s been more than a year since Hank Azaria stopped lending his voice to Apu, the mythical owner of the Badulaque, of which we still have no trace in the new seasons of ‘The Simpsons’. All the commotion caused by the documentary ‘My Problem With Apu’ released in 2017 led to a change in the foundations of the series itself, with many modifications of the original actors. Last summer the producers ended up announcing that no white actor would voice characters of color, abandoning Azaria to Apu and Carl, whom Alex Désert went on to voice.. A similar fate had the character of Dr. Julius Hibbert, now being played by Harry Shearer.

Some changes that Hank Azaria, who also voices characters like Moe or Chief Wiggum, now admits that they had to have been made much earlier. The actor reviewed his career and spoke of the controversy on the Armchair Expert podcast, where he also took the opportunity to apologize to the Indian community in the US: “I have had a date with destiny with this matter for about 31 years. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. A part of me feels that I have to go to all the Indians in this country and apologize personally. And sometimes I do it when it arises“, it affirmed.

Azaria also confessed that what made her change her mind was the documentary made by the comedian Hari Kondabolu, which went on to point out the harmful impact of the portrayal of Apu in the series on stereotypes against her ethnic group. Before he didn’t even imagine it, but since he saw it, it made him aware: “They called my attention publicly. They canceled me, whatever you want to say. And with great intensity,” he said. At the same time, he admitted that this cancellation at another time in his life would have taken him with a lot of “defensive feelings, a lot of pain and a lot of anger”, but he assumed self-criticism.

Beginnings of Apu

But not everything was talking about the negative of Apu. Azaria also remembered in the podcast with great affection the beginnings of the character and the first recordings to give him his voice and detailed this anecdote: “It’s 1988, and someone says to me, ‘Hey, can you do an Indian accent?’ It was like a line. I said, ‘Yes, I think so.’ And Apu comes out. We were like, ‘OK, that was funny’ and we all laughed. So that goes on from there, and over the years it unfolds. ” , it counted. Later, he said that his main influence when playing him was Peter Sellers and his mythical starring role as the Indian character in the 1968 comedy ‘El guateque’, which was directed by Blake Edwards.

He saw her for the first time when he was 15 years old and since they began to develop the character, he modeled his voice from the interpretation of Sellers, not without describing it from a critical perspective: “When I saw that movie, there was no difference between how funny which is Peter Sellers as a French guy or a German guy in Dr. Strangelove. (…) It’s just funny. I’m an aspiring voice actor and I can do the accent so it doesn’t make a difference to me either. What I don’t realize, of course, is that I can feel like a white guy, because I’m not living the consequences of those things at all.“, he concluded.