The Simpsons have predicted various life events worldwide according to their followers, but there are still more and they have different predictions for this 2020, some not so encouraging.

For many, due to the current health alert, 2020 is not going very well, but apparently and according to the yellow family, things may not improve much.

According to the series they could arrive Apple carsThe company would go much further than computers, according to Marge.

In episode 9 of season 25 called Bart’s life, Lisa leaves the house on her way to college and it is an Apple car that arrives for her because of what Marge tells her “the car is already here, Ooh is one of those Apple cars, they should have kept the computers. “

It seems that cars are the center of attention, since there is another prediction that they will move from solar energy, something that could be reality very soon and it is already a great project that could be seen this 2020.

But the technology according to the Simpsons will go much further and there will be library robots. Supposedly in the chapter in which Lisa will marry, she assures that “the librarians were exchanged for theft” and is considering the possibility of changing librarians for androids in Singapore.

Politics is also the subject of Lisa, who apparently achieves great things with her intelligence and reaches the presidential chair becoming the first woman president of the United States, relieving the current president.

