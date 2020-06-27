The Simpsons and their most accurate predictions in 30 years | .

For years, the Simpsons series has been one of the public’s favorites, after making some comparisons and it is said that some of the chapters have predicted various current situations.

After 30 seasons and 678 episodes The simpsons were established as one of the most watched and beloved series by viewers.

The series is considered a criticism of society, but they approach everything in a curious way that makes users see it in a nice and very funny.

Not in all epidodes has it happened that events are predicted but counted, but they have become very emblematic.

In one of the episodes of the year 2000 A reference is made to the situation in the country after Donald Trump ends his term in office, Lisa makes a comment on the budget.

« As you know, we have inherited a severe budget shortage from President Trump, » Lisa said in the episode when she first came to the Presidency.

In this chapter where Trump is referenced, we can also appreciate virtual reality glasses while Bart is in the future.

Some events that users have concluded as they claim to have been predictions are also when the attack on Twin Towers, and even that the NSA by means of intelligence it spied on the users in their conversations.

Maybe you remember the Siegfried & Roy’s tiger attack, part of one of the list of the most accurate predictions, in this chapter of 1993 the white tiger attacked Gunter and Ernst who were two illusionists from a Las Vegas casino, which occurred in real life ten years later in the 2003, although he survived the attack, he was temporarily paralyzed.

Perhaps something that everyone thought would happen at a certain time was in The Simpsons where they showed it to the public that they were video calls and smart phones in the 1995 chapter that although cell prototypes were already available at that time they were not so much but in the series it was partly « Very advanced ».

In 1998 you remember when Bart and Homer they stole fat to sell itThe same happened in 2012 when it was reported in a major newspaper that thieves had stolen grease from restaurants to sell it for a few pennies.

The purchase of Fox by Disney was another of the predictions that were made, in the 1998 episode « When You Dish Upon A Star », he appears a building with an ad at the end of the episode where he claims that Fox is already a division of Disney And it wasn’t until 2017 that the Mickey Mouse House bought much of Fox.

Whenever a celebrity appears in the episodes, she is well remembered because the characterization is impressive despite becoming part of one of the yellow characters. In the same way, we can identify her personality as it was with Lady Gaga in the Super Bowl, having a difference of 5 years because in The Simpsons they released the chapter Lisa Goes Gaga in 2012 and Lady Gaga did her show in 2017.

In Lisa’s Sax when reference was made to an Ebola outbreak in 1997 that came true in 2014; As you can see, it is an endless number of chapters that have surprised quite a bit and perhaps over the years they will do it again, although they could only be coincidences or conclusions, which scares a little more, don’t you think?

