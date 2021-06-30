‘The Simpsons’ and Marvel will intersect in a short for Disney + with Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Disney has grabbed the ‘Simpsons’ brand and isn’t going to let it go. After the short film in which the universe of the yellow family was mixed with ‘Star Wars’, now it is Marvel’s turn. Disney + to release short film ‘The Simpsons: The Good, the Bart and the Loki’ on July 7.

Tom Hiddleston will join the collection of classic voices of the yellow family again in his role as the god of deception. The short will premiere on precisely the same day as the penultimate episode of its series, ‘Loki’, which has just released a fourth chapter that is very important to the plot.

The ‘The Simpsons’ and Marvel crossover will show Loki being kicked out of Asgard once again, but this time it will end up in Springfield. But there awaits someone who will become a powerful ally: Bart Simpson. In the poster of the short film we see a lot of tributes to the characters of the House of Ideas: Carl as Nick Fury, Agnes as Black Widow, Milhouse as Hawkeye, Barney as Iron Man, Ned Flanders as Ant-Man, Ralph as Hulk and Lisa as Thor. The only one that really looks like a faithful version of the MCU character is Captain Marvel.

It is not the first time that we see Marvel in the series of ‘The Simpsons’. Stan Lee and there was even an episode that featured a parody of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ with the voices of Kevin Feige and one of the Russo brothers. With this short, which we remember will premiere on Disney + on July 7, they only have to make one animated by Pixar and another by Disney. How long will it take?